Member of the Bundestag from the opposition CDU party Roderich Kiesewetter believes that in the event of insufficient support in the war against Russia, Ukraine "is threatened with complete subjugation" and a massive flow of new refugees from the country.

As Censor.NET informs, DW writes about it.

Under these circumstances, Kiesewetter believes, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sees no reason to enter into peace talks with Ukraine.

Therefore, diplomatic initiatives do not force the Russian president to sit down at the negotiating table, "because he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

According to him, if Ukraine does not stand up in this war, it will mean that "war crimes will expand" and "occupied territories will become military bases" of Russia.

