Zelenskyy on ending war: "We would like it no later than next year, 2025"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Western allies would help end the Russian-Ukrainian war no later than 2025.

He said this at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"Today I will present to Olaf a plan on how, in our opinion, to force Russia to peace and end this war. We would like it no later than next year, 2025," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Victory Plan is a kind of "bridge" for holding an effective Peace Summit, which, in turn, according to the president, will end the war.

"That is, this Plan is not to replace our peace initiative, but to strengthen Ukraine's position for the sake of getting closer to peace," the head of state explained.