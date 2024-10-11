September was month with highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in 2024 - UN

In September, at least 208 civilians were killed and 1,220 injured in Ukraine. September was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in 2024.

Such data are provided in the report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

As noted, 46% of the dead were over 60 years old. In addition, nine children were killed and 76 were injured in September.

"Rocket attacks across the country, especially against the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, contributed to the increase in the number of victims. Near the front line, a significant proportion of casualties were caused by attacks using UAVs," the UN report said.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (92%) and damage to educational and medical facilities (96%) in September occurred in government-controlled territory.

Read more: One person was killed and one was injured as result of enemy FPV drone strike on car in Kozacha Lopan