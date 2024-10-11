One person was killed and one was injured as result of enemy FPV drone strike on car in Kozacha Lopan

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Today, on October 11, the occupiers fired at a civilian car.

This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, Russian occupiers fired on a civilian car.

A 38-year-old man was killed by an FPV drone strike, and his 56-year-old sister suffered an acute stress reaction.

