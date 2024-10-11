In morning, enemy attacked Kupiansk and Lubotyn. During day, Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts were shelled. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, Russian shelling damaged infrastructure and housing, killing and injuring people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Today, on 11 October, at 4:03 a.m., a house was burning in Kupiansk as a result of shelling. At 1:15 a.m. in the town of Liubotyn, grass burned over an area of 200 square meters as a result of shelling.

Yesterday, on 10 October, at 21:43, 4 houses, 3 outbuildings, and a car were damaged in Kupiansk as a result of shelling. At 04:40 p.m. a 77-year-old man was injured in Kupyansk as a result of the shelling.

At 15:25 a private house was damaged in the village of Cherkaska Lozova of the Kharkiv district as a result of the shelling. A 45-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and boys aged 5 and 15 were injured (acute stress reaction).

At 01:00 p.m. a house and a summer kitchen were damaged in the village of Kruhlyakivka, Kupyansk district, as a result of shelling. A 64-year-old woman died.

At 11:00 a.m., a Russian drone dropped a munition in Kupiansk, which hit the roadway.

