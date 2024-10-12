Enemy remotely mines territories, conducts aerial reconnaissance, evacuation of sanitary casualties and logistical support of units in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Kharkiv"

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OSGT "Kharkiv".

Near the settlement of Liptsi, the enemy carried out remote mining of the territory with anti-personnel mines at night with the help of UAVs.

In order to carry out special fire missions in the direction of Staritsa, the occupiers additionally engaged 4 pairs of snipers.

In Vovchansk during the night, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance with the aim of correcting and inflicting fire damage on the positions of the Defense Forces, restoring the combat capability of units, and replenishing the ammunition of the mortar units of the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division. The evacuation of sanitary casualties and the logistical support of units of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th Army Corps of the occupiers were also noted.

In the morning, the Russians made an attempt to deploy the TOS-1A rocket-propelled grenade launcher system from the direction of Shebekino, presumably in preparation for the renewal of offensive operations in the Vovchansk region. As a result of timely detection, the Defense Forces applied the FPV calculation for the purpose of inflicting fire damage (results are being clarified).

During the past 24 hours, 1 combat clash took place in the Vovchansk district. The Russian occupiers carried out 1 airstrike using 1 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as 44 kamikaze drone strikes. They carried out 433 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in the Kharkiv region per day

The losses of the enemy over the past day amount to 88 Russians, of which 33 are irreversible, and 55 are sanitary.

Also, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 103 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, in particular:

8 artillery systems;

tank;

armored combat vehicle;

36 cars;

7 units of special equipment;

49 UAVs;

anti-tank means.

Destroyed:

88 shelters for personnel;

ammunition storage place;

2 starting positions for launching UAVs.

