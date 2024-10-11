Soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminate Russian infantry in Kharkiv region with drone drops. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Mosquitos unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the AFU are eliminating Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region using drone drops.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Russian infantry is being destroyed in the trenches, in positions, and in the field by direct hits from the sky.
