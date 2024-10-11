Enemy put weapons on alert in Kharkiv sector - OTG "Kharkiv"

Yesterday in Kharkiv region, the enemy put their weapons on alert, conducted reconnaissance from Belgorod region and prepared for assaults by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

Yesterday, near the village of Hlyboke in the Lypetsk community (Kharkiv district), the enemy was deploying firepower and anti-tank weapons on full combat alert. He was expecting an assault by the Ukrainian army.

Near the border village of Murom in the Belgorod region of Russia, the occupiers tried to reconnoiter the area. In this way, they are looking for a more favorable area to which they can move their units.

In the city of Vovchansk, the enemy was restoring the combat capability of the "Shtorm" assault groups. Also in this area, single movements of enemy personnel were recorded to replenish current losses. Russians were delivering medicines and provisions.

Over the past day, 5 combat engagements took place in the area of Starytsia and Vovchansk. Russian occupiers conducted 5 air strikes using 10 KABs. They carried out 55 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 401 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Hostilities and losses of the enemy

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 112 people, including 50 irreversible casualties and 62 sanitary casualties.

In addition, the enemy lost 77 units of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

8 artillery systems;

3 armored combat vehicles;

31 vehicles;

10 units of special equipment;

24 UAVs;

1 unit of aviation equipment.

In addition, 26 shelters for personnel, 3 ammunition storage sites and a launch position for UAVs were destroyed.

Read more: In Vovchansk, front line is not stable, situation remains dynamic - commander of "Achilles" battalion of 92nd SAB Fedorenko