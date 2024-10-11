In Vovchansk, front line is not stable, situation remains dynamic - commander of "Achilles" battalion of 92nd SAB Fedorenko

In Vovchansk, the enemy has some tactical successes in repulsing the Defense Forces from some positions.

As Censor.NET informs, Yurii Fedorenko, the commander of the battalion of attack UAVs "Achilles", told about this on the "KYIV24" broadcast.

"The front line is not stable. Some positions are transitional from hand to hand. That is, the enemy pre, as he can," said the military man.

Fedorenko explained that the situation in Vovchansk is very dynamic. Just as the Defense Forces of Ukraine had achievements in repelling the enemy, so the Russians have some tactical successes in repelling the Armed Forces from certain positions.

The situation in Kupyan Oblast is also tense. According to Fedorenko, this is one of the most difficult directions.

The enemy is massively using aviation. It is trying to do the same thing as with Vovchansk — to wipe it off the face of the earth. This applies more to the left-bank Kupyan region.

Fedorenko added that it is now important for the Russian Federation to reach the left-bank Oskol, occupy a bridgehead, and expand with access to the Kupyansk junction, which should give it the prerequisites to enter the right-bank Kupyan region.

Also remind, that in Vovchansk, the enemy carried out a single movement of personnel in order to provide logistical support and replenish current losses. An increase in the use of shells produced by North Korea by the Russian army was noted.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers of "Dniprovski stormtroopers" unit fire at Russian positions with Iranian shells from D-30 howitzer. VIDEO