Ukrainian soldiers of "Dniprovski stormtroopers" unit fire at Russian positions with Iranian shells from D-30 howitzer. VIDEO
A video with fragments of the combat work of the artillery of the Dnipro Sturmheavy unit of the UDA was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers performing a combat mission in the Kharkiv region and using 122mm Iranian shells when firing from a D-30 howitzer.
"The Dnipro Stormtroopers unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is firing at Russian positions with a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer. The peculiarity of this operation is the use of Iranian 122mm shells. The fighting is taking place in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password