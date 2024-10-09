Enemy suffers losses in Starytsia, occupiers increase use of shells from DPRK in Vovchansk - "Kharkiv" OTG

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not changed significantly and remains difficult. Ukraine's defence forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kharkiv military unit.

As noted, near the village of Hlyboke, the enemy continued to conduct internal rotation of personnel at the front lines, looking for new routes of movement.

"Near Starytsia, the enemy tried to replenish personnel at the frontline. As a result of fire damage inflicted by the Defence Forces, he suffered losses and refused to perform the task," the statement said.

Read more: Over 3500 attacks made by occupiers on border of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions in September - State Border Guard Service

In Vovchansk, the enemy carried out single movements of personnel to provide logistical support and replenish current losses. An increase in the use of North Korean-made shells by the Russian army was noted.

According to the "Kharkiv" OTG, over the past day there were 4 military clashes in the area of Starytsia and Vovchansk. Russian occupants conducted 4 air strikes using 7 combat aircraft. They carried out 32 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 262 times at the positions of Ukraine's defenders.

"The defence forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the Kharkiv OTG emphasises.

It is also noted that the enemy's losses in the Kharkiv direction yesterday amounted to 64 people, including 20 irrecoverable casualties, 40 sanitary casualties and 4 prisoners.

The enemy also lost 19 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in this sector.