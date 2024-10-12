Russians attacked Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with 46 drones yesterday

Yesterday, the occupiers attacked the village of Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region with 46 drones, firing at the village from multiple rocket launchers.

According to Censor.NET,this was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor.

"The invaders attacked Zhuravka village with a multiple rocket launcher system. They used 46 drones in the direction of the village," Lysohor wrote.

According to him, having concentrated its attack efforts on the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Balka Zhuravka, and Bilohorivka.

The area near each settlement is under constant fire from Russian artillery.

