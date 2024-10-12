ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12210 visitors online
News
727 1

Russians attacked Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region with 46 drones yesterday

Ситуація на Луганщині

Yesterday, the occupiers attacked the village of Balka Zhuravka in the Luhansk region with 46 drones, firing at the village from multiple rocket launchers.

According to Censor.NET,this was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor.

"The invaders attacked Zhuravka village with a multiple rocket launcher system. They used 46 drones in the direction of the village," Lysohor wrote.

According to him, having concentrated its attack efforts on the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Balka Zhuravka, and Bilohorivka.

The area near each settlement is under constant fire from Russian artillery.

Watch more: An oil depot is on fire in occupied Rovenky in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Luhanska region (1314)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 