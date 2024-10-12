Explosions occurred in suburbs of Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 11 October, Russian invaders attacked the Kharkiv region with KABs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

At 15:41, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that tactical aircraft had launched the KAB in the direction of Kharkiv region and Kharkiv. Later it became known about repeated launches.

The head of the Malodanylivka community, Oleksandr Hololobov, said that one of the community settlements had come under enemy fire.

"There is no information about casualties at the moment. There is information about hits to residential buildings. A fire broke out," the statement said.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that around 16:00, Russians shelled the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv district. 1 person was preliminarily injured.