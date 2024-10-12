We managed to significantly slow down enemy’s offensive in Kupiansk direction, - commander of "Achilles" battalion of 92nd Brigade Fedorenko

The enemy is quite active in the Kupiansk direction. He uses a significant amount of forces and means to achieve tactical success on the battlefield

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, during a telethon.

The enemy is trying to reach the left bank of the Oskil River, to take a foothold with further access to the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

For this task, the Russians are using all available weapons, actively using aviation and trying to accomplish this task. In previous periods, the enemy has had few tactical successes on the battlefield.

"At the moment, thanks to the united and complex work of the Defence Forces, we have managed to slow down the enemy's offensive quite significantly. That is, the enemy has not changed its plans to come to the left-bank Oskil and gain a foothold. Heavy fighting is taking place at the moment. We believe that the enemy's assault potential remains despite numerous losses," noted Fedorenko.

He added that the direction of Vovchansk has also become more active, the enemy is still trying to occupy the city, some positions are changing hands, and the Defence Forces managed to push the enemy out of some positions.

"If we talk about the shortest administrative distance in the direction of Kharkiv, the settlement of Hlyboke, the intensity of the enemy's hostilities has increased. They are trying to raise and put into service the rear services and have engaged the "Ahmat" unit, an increase in manpower and equipment is recorded," the battalion commander said.

Earlier, the military reported that in Vovchansk the enemy had some tactical success in repelling the Defence Forces from some positions. The situation in Kupiansk is also tense. According to the military, this is one of the most difficult areas.