Day in Kharkiv region: at night, occupiers attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, during day they shelled Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Bohodukhiv, and Kharkiv districts, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS
Two people were killed and eight others injured in Kharkiv region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.
On the night of 12 October, at 01:30 in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, a household building burned down as a result of shelling. An 82-year-old woman was injured. In the evening, a house and a partially destroyed building were burning as a result of shelling.
In Kharkiv district at 23:30 in Cherkaska Lozova a fire broke out in a private household as a result of shelling. At 22:40, a shell hit the ground on the territory of a private household, damaging a residential building. At around 10 p.m. in Kharkiv, an unidentified aerial vehicle hit a forest belt in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. There was no damage or casualties.
Around 16.00 in Kupyansk a house was partially damaged by shelling, women of 68 and 76 years old were injured, a 67-year-old man died. An outbuilding, the roof of a house, and a private house were also on fire, and three people were injured. In Kurylivka, a house was on fire as a result of shelling.
In the afternoon, a 38-year-old man died as a result of the dumping of ammunition in Kozacha Lopan. A 56-year-old woman was injured and an 86-year-old man was wounded.
At 15:55 in Bohodukhiv district, Tymofiivka village, one house was partially damaged as a result of shelling.
In Izium district, Shyikivka village, a 67-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling.
