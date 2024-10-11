One person killed and five wounded as result of hostile shelling in Kupiansk, another man wounded in Shyikivka (updated)

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling of Kupiansk today, on October 11, a man was killed, there are wounded.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, today at about 3:30 p.m. the occupiers shelled the town of Kupiansk. According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the GAB attack. Two women aged 85 and 55 were hospitalized, and a 64-year-old man was treated on the spot.

In addition, two houses and two outbuildings were damaged. A 100-square-meter fire broke out in an open area.

Later, the RMA reported that around 4 p.m., the occupants shelled Kupiansk again, killing a 67-year-old man. In addition, a 76-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Another 68-year-old local resident sustained an acubarotrauma, the victim was treated on the spot.

According to preliminary reports, one person may be under the rubble of the building. Emergency services are working at the scene.

It is also reported that at about 11:30 a.m. in the village of Shyikivka, Izium district, a 67-year-old man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling. The victim was taken to a medical facility.

As a reminder, today the occupiers hit a civilian car with an FPV drone in Kozacha Lopan, killing a 38-year-old man and causing his 56-year-old sister to suffer acute stress reactions.