Russians attacked four districts of Donetsk region: One dead and six wounded. PHOTO

Today, on 11 October, the Russian military conducted a series of attacks on settlements in the Bakhmut, Volnovakha, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the morning, the occupiers shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery. A 64-year-old local resident sustained shrapnel wounds and broken bones. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

The village of Velyka Novosilka also came under attack by Russian troops. According to preliminary reports, the enemy used Grad multiple rocket launchers. A 47-year-old man sustained injuries.

In addition, the occupiers attacked the village of Ivanopillia, allegedly with cannon artillery. A 74-year-old pensioner was near the epicentre of the explosion as she was riding her bicycle across the water. She died on the spot.

In Pleshchiivka village, a 44-year-old man who was working in his garden sustained mine-blast trauma.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian army also dropped bombs on the village of Yasna Poliana. Two women aged 27 and 70 were injured as a result of the impact of the munitions on the private sector.

Another 49-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling of Myrnohrad.

