Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured four more in day. PHOTOS

The enemy made almost 3,000 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector over the last day. Impacts were recorded in 14 localities, including 13 missiles fired by Russia at civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

The enemy shelled Kurakhove and Veselyi Hai. In Hryshyno, an administrative building, a cafe, and 2 industrial premises were hit.

A person was killed in Novoselidivka as a result of a Russian drone strike.

The enemy shelled Myrnohrad with artillery - two people were injured, an apartment building and a civilian car were damaged.

Dobropillia withstood five strikes from S-300 systems, damaging 11 private homes, an educational institution, a company, and an administrative building.

In Pokrovsk, 2 apartment buildings were damaged by a UAV strike. An educational institution was damaged in Siversk as a result of a bomb attack.

Kramatorsk district

Four houses were damaged in Zarichne. Another 4 houses were damaged in Chervone and 1 in Stinky.

The occupiers shelled Lyman with S-300 and Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems, wounding a civilian and damaging 6 private houses, an administrative building, and a car.

Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module and artillery, damaging 4 apartment buildings and three private houses, an educational institution, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline.

One person was wounded in Yampol, and an outbuilding was damaged.

The Russians fired three S-300 missiles at Druzhkivka, destroying five apartment buildings, medical facilities, an educational institution, a shopping center, a leisure center, a library, office premises, including the town newspaper, funeral services, and a car.

Russia fired three S-300 missiles at Druzhkivka, damaging a private house, a business, and a tractor.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 8 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.

