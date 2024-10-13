Defense forces of South destroyed 74 invaders and 25 units of weapons and military equipment in day

During the past day, the Russian army lost 74 personnel in the south.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the day, the loss of the enemy's personnel amounted to 74 people.

The enemy also lost 25 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

6 units of automotive equipment;

7 howitzers (1-Hyacinth-B; 1-Msta-B);

6 UAVs (4-ZALA, 2-Supercam);

1 Starlink;

1 mortar (120 mm);

1 motorcycle;

1 EW ;

2 boats.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders hit 5 dugouts, a storage place for provisions, a take-off place for an unmanned aerial vehicle, 2 observation posts, and a firing position.

According to reports, the enemy lost a total of 25 reconnaissance UAVs in the south of Ukraine last week

The situation in the South

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, 9 assaults were recorded on the Kherson and 1 assault on Zaporizhzhia directions.

The occupiers continue artillery shelling, carry out airstrikes, use attack UAVs of various types, conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Yesterday, October 12, the enemy used 241 FPV drones, including 3 Lancet-type UAVs, and dropped 311 fragmentation munitions from the UAVs.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 668,930 Russian invaders.