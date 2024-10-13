Russian army carried out airstrike on Hlukhiv: civilian infrastructure was damaged

Today, October 13, 2024, at around 4:00 a.m., the Russian military launched airstrikes against the city of Hlukhiv, Sumy region, using KABs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy RMA.

As noted, as a result of the impact, up to 20 residential buildings, windows, and balcony cladding in a five-story apartment building, 10 outbuildings, 3 garages, 2 cars, etc. were damaged.

"Preliminarily, people were not injured," the RMA emphasizes.

It is also reported that as a result of the attack, 72 subscribers were left without a gas supply, and 2,863 subscribers were without electricity.

"Points of invincibility are operating in the city. Also, the HQ for liquidation of the consequences of emergency situations has been deployed in the district. We ask the residents of Sumy region to be as attentive and careful as possible, to observe air warning signals and safety rules," added the RMA.

Earlier it was reported that a third of the population had already been evacuated from Hlukhiv in the Sumy region.