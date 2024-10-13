Evacuation in Sumy region: 535 people were evacuated during the week, including 143 children. PHOTO

Over the past week alone, 535 people have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy Oblast, including 143 children.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The evacuation of 189 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the Sumy region is reportedly underway.

According to the Department of Civil Protection of the Sumy Regional State Administration, 36,804 people have been evacuated so far, including 6,469 children. All residents of 34 settlements within and outside the 5-km zone from the state border of Ukraine with Russia have been evacuated.

In addition, it is reported that compulsory evacuation of children from certain districts of the region continues: from 28 settlements of the Seredyna-Buda district of the Shostka direction (except for the town of Seredyna-Buda) and from 24 settlements of the Velykopysarivska settlement territorial community.

The CMA added that it had also signed an Order of the Sumy CMA and the Siversk CMA on the compulsory evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis, or other legal representatives from certain settlements in Konotop and Sumy districts of Sumy region under martial law.

"According to the order, compulsory evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives is carried out from 11 settlements of Novoslobidska and Putivlska territorial communities of Konotop district, 90 settlements of Bilopilska, Vorozhbianska, Krasnopilska, Miropilska, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Yunakivska territorial communities of Sumy district. Almost 500 children are to be evacuated," the statement said.