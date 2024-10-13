Biden plans to visit Germany next week - Spiegel

United States President Joe Biden, who had previously postponed his visit to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States, plans to travel to Germany next week.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the German newspaper Spiegel.

As noted, the federal government and security agencies are currently planning a high-level visit to Berlin.

The newspaper also reports that Biden will hold official meetings with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which are scheduled for Friday.

Read more: Biden postpones visit to Germany - White House

It is noted that Biden's visit to Berlin is a kind of farewell visit by the US president before the upcoming elections in early November. Initially, the trip was planned as an official state visit with an official banquet and other honorary events, but now the programme has been significantly reduced. However, as before, Steinmeier is expected to award Biden with a special degree of the Grand Cross of the Federal Order of Merit for services to German-American friendship.

As reported earlier, US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany and Angola due to the threat of Hurricane Milton.