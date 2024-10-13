Occupiers hit Derhachi, Kharkiv region, with two KABs
On the afternoon of Sunday, 13 October, Russian invaders dropped two guided aerial bombs on Derhachi, Kharkiv region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Derhachi CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.
Information about the damage and victims is currently being investigated.
"The occupiers carried out at least two air strikes on the territory of the community. Information about the destruction and casualties is being established," wrote the head of the CMA.
