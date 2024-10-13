ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11289 visitors online
News War
1 121 2

Occupiers hit Derhachi, Kharkiv region, with two KABs

Росіяни скинули два КАБи на Дергачі

On the afternoon of Sunday, 13 October, Russian invaders dropped two guided aerial bombs on Derhachi, Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Derhachi CMA Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

Information about the damage and victims is currently being investigated.

"The occupiers carried out at least two air strikes on the territory of the community. Information about the destruction and casualties is being established," wrote the head of the CMA.

Read more: Criminal proceedings initiated over alleged shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region - Kostin

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Derhachi (10) GAB (259)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 