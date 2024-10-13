Critical situation with water supply in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka - National Resistance Center

Starting from 14 October, Russians will stop supplying water to consumers in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Makiivka.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers promise to supply water only for a few hours every two days. They explain this by scheduled works.

"However, the real reason for the lack of water in the taps is the criminal activity of the Russian occupation administration in the work of local water utilities. And no promises to resolve the crisis are backed up by real deeds. Moreover, the funds that the Kremlin allocates for the reconstruction of the Donbas it destroyed are being carved up at the level of local gauleiter and collaborators," the SLC said.

According to the Centre, this humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas was caused by the actions of the occupiers, in particular, by blowing up the dams of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. The situation can only be resolved through the full de-occupation of Ukrainian territories.

