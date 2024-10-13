Power outages due to frost are not expected. Power system is working stably, - Ministry of Energy

Despite the frosts expected in Ukraine next week, no power cuts are expected.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, according toSuspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the power system is currently operating stably.

"The power system is currently operating stably. The frosts that are forecasted will not be long," said Kolisnyk.

The official reminded that the heating season in Ukraine begins when the average daily temperature remains at 8 degrees Celsius or below for three consecutive days.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister noted that a prolonged drop in temperatures affects the energy system as electricity consumption increases.

"To date, the necessary set of measures has been implemented, for example, all technical measures to prepare the operation of nuclear generation facilities have been carried out ahead of schedule. Nine units are already in the power grid, which adds capacity and gives us the ability to cover the increased demand," the official said.