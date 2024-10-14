Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 670,190 people (+1260 per day), 8975 tanks, 19,421 artillery systems, 17,895 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 670,190 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 670190 (+1260) people,

tanks - 8975 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17895 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 19421 (+11) units,

MLRS - 1231 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 978 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17009 (+17),

cruise missiles - 2619 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 26622 (+38) units,

special equipment - 3437 (+2)

