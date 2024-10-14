US ready to start talks with Russia, China and DPRK to reduce nuclear threat - Biden

US President Joe Biden said that the United States is ready to negotiate with Russia, China and North Korea without preconditions to reduce the nuclear threat.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the White House.

"The United States is ready to negotiate with Russia, China, and North Korea without preconditions to reduce the nuclear threat. There is no benefit to either our countries or the world in preventing progress in reducing nuclear arsenals," Biden said.

The US President added that reducing the nuclear threat "is important not despite the dangers of the modern world, but because of them."

"These nuclear risks undermine the norms and agreements we have worked together to establish and contradict the vital work of today's Nobel laureates," the US president said.

He also said that last year, during a visit to Hiroshima, Japan, he had a conversation with a survivor of the nuclear bombing (in August 1945).

Biden added that this person reminded him that "we must continue to move forward to the day when we can finally and permanently rid the world of nuclear weapons."

