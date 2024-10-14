Representatives of German security services note that acts of sabotage carried out in Europe at the request of the Russian Federation are aimed at preventing the West from supporting Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DW with reference to the Handelsblatt publication.

"We see that Putin's regime is becoming more and more aggressive," said German Interior Minister Nancy Feser.

According to her, German security services "are using incredible resources to protect Germany from the threat of Russian espionage, acts of sabotage and cyberattacks."

For example, a few months ago, they managed to prevent attacks using explosives that were being prepared in the country on Moscow's instructions.

"The purpose of these attacks was to prevent Germany from providing military assistance to Ukraine," Feather said.

Roderich Kiesewetter, vice-chairman of the Bundestag's committee on oversight of intelligence agencies, also believes it is "highly likely" that the special unit 29155 of the Russian General Staff of the Armed Forces is also active in Germany.

"Therefore, acts of sabotage and targeted assassination attempts are likely," the politician said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

According to Kiesewetter, Russian military intelligence is responsible for a number of acts of sabotage in Europe. According to the journalists, this information was also confirmed by sources in the German security services.

One of the sources clarified in an interview with the publication that Russian military intelligence is intensively engaged in disinformation and espionage, as well as activities aimed at undermining public confidence in the German state.

It is noted that when organizing sabotage, the Russian side often resorts to "low-level agents" or "disposable spies." These are young people who have roots in the USSR, support the policy of the Russian state and want to make a quick buck.

"These saboteurs, recruited through social networks or messengers like Telegram, who have no special training as agents, are part of a hybrid war against the West," the publication says.

The task of the "disposable spies" is to paint anti-Ukrainian slogans or swastikas on the walls. For a photo that confirms the result, the attackers receive 5-10 euros, the article says.

As a reminder, the Royal United Services Institute previously reported on the preparation of a program to destabilize European countries by Russian special services.