Former People’s Deputy Liashko appointed as battalion commander of unmanned systems in one of brigades. DOCUMENT (corrected)

Former People's Deputy Oleh Liashko has been appointed as Commander of the Unmanned Control Systems Battalion of a Separate Mechanized Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, an extract from the relevant order was published online.

"To appoint Lieutenant Liashko Oleh Valeriyovych, Head of the Unmanned Systems Department of the Command Post of the Headquarters of the Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as Battalion Commander of Unmanned Control Systems of the Separate Mechanized Brigade," the document says.

An excerpt from the order was signed by the commander of the Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

