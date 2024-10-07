Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko is appointed as new commander of 72nd SMB that defended Vuhledar

Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko has been appointed the new commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

This was reported by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET informs.

"The battles for Bakhmut, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Novomykhailivka, and Vodiane. Vuhledar again. A period that lasted more than two years. This is the time when the enemy did not break us. These are the battles that united us. This is the path we have traveled under the leadership of the Hero of Ukraine and People's Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Ivan Vinnik. We thank you for your resilience, strength, will, wisdom and love for your personnel! We wish you success and victories on your new path. Mr. Colonel, honor!

Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko will continue to lead the Black Cossacks into battle," the statement reads.

Олександр Охріменко

Watch more: 72nd SMB on withdrawal from Vuhledar: It would be critically difficult to hold city further. VIDEO

As a reminder, on September 21, 2024, it became known that Colonel Ivan Vinnik was dismissed from the post of commander of the 72nd SMB.

The OC "North" stated that Vinnik was appointed to a higher position "for the purpose of promotion and to transfer combat experience."

In turn, Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla criticized the decision to transfer Vinnik to another position, arguing that it would reduce the unit's combat capability.

Watch more: Ukrainian fighters win duel on IFV-2 and capture enemy armored vehicle. VIDEO