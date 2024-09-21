Vinnik, commander of 72nd SMB, was transferred to higher position. Bezuhla says that Syrskyi removed him to reduce combat effectiveness of unit defending Vuhledar

Ivan Vinnik, the commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, which is currently defending Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, has been promoted to a higher position.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operational Command "North".

As noted, Colonel Ivan Vinnik, commander of the glorious 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, was appointed to a higher position "for the purpose of promotion and transfer of combat experience".

"Colonel Vinnik is an example of a true and honest combat officer, an experienced and humane commander.

Under his leadership, the brigade went through a difficult journey but held the defense areas assigned to it with dignity. First, there was Bakhmut, then Vuhledar, where in January-February 2023 the brigade was able to repel one of the largest offensives during the Russian-Ukrainian war," the command said.

"Experienced, courageous, wise. He takes care of and respects his personnel, regardless of rank and position, but is demanding of responsible performance of tasks. I am not afraid to go into battle with such a commander! He is the best commander I have served with over the years," - this is what the soldiers, sergeants, and officers of the brigade say about Vinnyk.

"Sincere gratitude and honor to the glorious commander of a powerful brigade! We thank you for your professionalism, endurance, and resilience! We wish you success and development in your future service to multiply all your achievements, to accelerate our victory and peace on Ukrainian soil!" the operational command "North" summed up.

For her part, Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla criticized the decision to transfer Vinnik to another position, arguing that it would reduce the unit's combat capability.

"Since the criminal rotation of the 72nd Brigade, which could have led to the loss of Vuhledar on the basis of the Toretsk rotation, was disrupted (with false rumours spreading about the rotation that the brigade was to be withdrawn for recuperation, but instead was going to be transferred to a new difficult area), Syrsky decided to reduce the combat capability of the unit by removing the brigade commander. This has already happened to a number of other experienced commanders, which always has negative consequences. This personnel policy can only be described as a general's "life hack" to destroy the army and lose territory," she writes.

Read also: Syrsky withdraws 72nd brigade from Vuhledar, it will be a disaster, - "servant of the people" Bezugla

"What are the command's motives for constantly changing brigade and battalion commanders, breaking up units and assigning them to each other, instead of forming stable, cohesive teams? The generals' mafia has a whole concept: they believe that a system with 'passenger' commanders who manage 'other people's' subordinates becomes the most amenable to performing any, even the most ridiculous tasks," Bezuhla adds.