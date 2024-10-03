72nd SMB on withdrawal from Vuhledar: It would be critically difficult to hold city further. VIDEO

The withdrawal from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region made it possible to minimize the losses of the Defense Forces.

This was stated by the press officer of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces named after Black Zaporozhians, Arsenii Prylipka, reports Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"The wounded were evacuated, and the conditions were very difficult, because the enemy was pressing from the flanks and this made logistics very difficult. First of all, it was to evacuate our servicemen from Vugledar, from the positions that were to the right and left of it. But the wounded were evacuated. Of course, this is war. It cannot be without losses. But due to the fact that we moved to another line, we minimized them as much as possible. It would be difficult for our units to hold on to it, and we would have suffered more losses," he noted.

Prylipka also told how the decision to leave Vugledar was made. According to him, everything happens according to the order, but also depending on the circumstances.

"We are in the army, and in the army everything is done by order, by command. According to the hierarchy. And from the higher command, they already know the situation, they act. And then the brigade commander makes a decision. And there it already depends on the situation on the battlefield, which unit goes out, in which ways. It is clear that the enemy will not wait until we find the optimal ways to leave. He constantly strikes, makes logistics difficult, so the decision is made on the battlefield, roughly speaking ...It is very easy to comment and blame the command for making certain decisions without being at the command post and not having the situation and the information that the brigade commander has," the press officer added.

The situation in Vuhedar

On October 1, Russian analysts of the DeepState project said that the Russian army managed to enter Vugledar from the west and south. On the same day, the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, said that 107 people still remained in Vuhledar, but all the children were evacuated in advance.

And already in the evening of October 1, it became known that the Ruscists occupied Vuhledar.

On October 2, the Defense Forces officially confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

