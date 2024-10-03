To capture Pokrovsk, the occupiers will have to maneuver through an open area that is constantly under fire. Therefore, Russian assaults on Pokrovsk in the near future are very unlikely, but the pressure on the Donetsk region will increase.

The Times writes about it.

"The enemy may achieve further success in the north and east of the city, but due to the deterioration of the weather and approaching cold weather, it is too early to claim that the military operations will be successful," the message reads.

Journalists of The Times note that the ultimate goal of the Russian ruler Putin is becoming more and more obvious - to completely capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The Russian victory, while largely symbolic, could pave the way for further advances to the north and east of the city. While these advances are unlikely in the coming months with the onset of the rainy season and winter, President Putin's clear military goal is to seize the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions - something is approaching," the article says.

The Times draws attention to the fact that the Russians did not celebrate the capture of Vuhledar, because they understand that there will most likely not be any rapid progress in the future. One of the reasons is the mined area that the enemy will have to clear to advance. Also, the enemy will have to face the defense fortifications of Ukraine to the northeast of the city.

At the same time, The Times journalists explain that to quickly capture Pokrovsk, the enemy would have to cross a territory of 30 kilometers across open terrain, which is constantly under fire, and it is practically impossible to implement such an attack. In addition, Pokrovsk has important logistical importance, and therefore the battles for the city will be desperate.

Russian troops occupied Vuhledar in the Donetsk region and Obukhovka in the Kursk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState analysts.

"The enemy occupied Vuledar and Obukhovka," the message reads.

Volnovasky district (under the old administrative system) is completely lost," the analysts add.

The situation in Vuhedar

On October 1, Russian analysts of the DeepState project said that the Russian army managed to enter Vugledar from the west and south. On the same day, the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, said that 107 people still remained in Vuhledar, but all the children were evacuated in advance.

And already in the evening of October 1, it became known that the Ruscists occupied Vuhledar.

On October 2, the Defense Forces officially confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.