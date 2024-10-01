Analysts of the DeepState project report that Russian troops have captured Vuhledar.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OSINT telegram channel.

"Katsaps have occupied Vuhledar - the bastards are posting rags on all corners of the city. I don't want to comment on the last days of the defense, because nothing will change anyway. We honor those who fought and those who are no longer with us," DeepState writes.

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the area of Vuhledar.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On September 25, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.

At the same time, on September 26, soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade said they had not withdrawn from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

