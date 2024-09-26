72nd SMB remains in Vuhledar, has not left city - statement of brigade. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade said they did not leave Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

This was stated by the soldier in a video posted by the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"We are soldiers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade. I want to dispel all doubts and the opinion of pseudo-experts that the 72nd Brigade has left the city of Vuhledar. Despite heavy assaults and difficult circumstances, we are now there. Today is 26.09.2024. Glory to Ukraine!" - he said.

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the Vuhledar area.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd separate mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and is continuing to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On 25 September, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.

