Command gave permission for withdrawal of our units from Vuhledar due to threat of encirclement - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Defense Forces officially confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

As noted, having suffered numerous losses as a result of prolonged battles, the enemy did not stop trying to capture Vuhledar.

There was a threat to surround the city

"In an effort to take control of the city at any cost, "(the enemy. - Ed.) managed to direct reserves to carry out flanking strikes, which exhausted the defense of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy's actions, there was a threat to surround the city," the message reads.

"The higher command has given permission to carry out a maneuver to withdraw units from Vuhledar for the purpose of preserving personnel and combat equipment, taking a position for conducting further actions," added in the OSGT "Khortytsia".

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian invaders had advanced in the Vuhledar region. Later, according to their data, as of the evening of October 1, 2024, the settlement was occupied.

The Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces can cut off the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to get more complicated, Deep State said.

On September 25, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were attacking Vuhledar from three sides.

The Ground Forces announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will withdraw from Vuhledar if there is no opportunity to maintain defense in urban areas.

Analysts of the DeepState project said that the Russian army managed to enter Vuhledar from the west and south.