Enemy occupied Vuhledar and took control of Obukhovka in Kursk region - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops occupied Vuhledar in the Donetsk region and Obukhovka in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState analysts.

"The enemy has occupied Vuhledar and Obukhovka," the statement said.

The Volnovakha district (under the old administrative system) has been completely lost," the analysts add.

Also read: Russians ruthlessly destroy civilian infrastructure of settlements in Kursk region, - OSGT "Siversk"



Orlovka



Ugledar

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that Russian occupiers had advanced in the Vuhledar area. Later, according to their data , the settlement was occupied.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

Thesituation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On 25 September, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.

DeepState analysts said that the Russian army managed to enter Vuhledar from the west and south.