DeepState analysts say the Russian army managed to enter Vuhledar from the west and south.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the osinters' telegram channel.

"Today, the bastards are publishing not only the shelling of the central part of the city, where the Defence Forces continue to resist, but also the movement of their infantry in the city and inside high-rise buildings. In the western part of the city, the katsaps have hung their rags," DeepState writes.

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the Vuhledar area.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd separate mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On 25 September, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.