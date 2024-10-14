More than 5,000 people who applied to recruitment centers have already become candidates in ranks of Defense Forces

As of October 13, 20,954 people have applied to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army, 804 people applied last week (from October 7 to 13).

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, out of all the applications, 5,230 people have already become candidates in ranks the of Defense Forces. Most of the requests are for the positions of drivers, staff members and UAV operators.

The Ministry of Defense noted that it is possible to join not only the Armed Forces but also other law enforcement agencies, including the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

"There are currently 42 such centers in Ukraine, two of which opened last week. It is important to note that the centers do not issue draft notices, and all consultations are confidential," the statement said.

Read more: Automatic prolongation of deferment for students and persons with disabilities in "Reserve+" does not work, - Ministry of Defense