Automatic prolongation of deferment for students and persons with disabilities in "Reserve+" does not work, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine cannot yet name the exact timeframe when the automatic extension of deferment for students, teachers, people with disabilities, parents with many children and other categories will be launched in the "Reserve+" app.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper".

Users note that teaching and research staff are forced to queue up at the TCR and have paper certificates from their place of work, although this data is available in the Unified state electronic database on education (as it is for students).

When asked when this option would work to reduce the burden on the TCR and on teachers, Chernohorenko said that "these deferrals are one of our priorities. We are establishing interaction between the registers so that they appear in the application as soon as possible."

"The deferrals are valid until the end of each period of martial law in accordance with the law. But we are planning to simplify their receipt," the Deputy Minister of Defence said.

As a reminder, deferrals need to be extended every 3 months - for the duration of the presidential decree approved by the Verkhovna Rada. The latest extension expires on 9 November.

Deferral for people with disabilities

"For example, one of the contributors reports that a child who has been disabled since 2015 went abroad at the age of 16. Abroad, the boy also received a disability marked as "severe" and requires support," the publication writes.

However, "Reserve+" did not have information that the child had a disability. As a result, the child cannot obtain a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and update his ID card.

"We are planning to automate registration for 16-25-year-olds so that they do not have to apply to the TCR," Chernohorenko said.

According to her, this requires:

register in Ukraine in person and then apply for a deferral;

issue a power of attorney to a representative who will apply to the TCR to have his son registered and issued a deferral.

"We are launching deferrals for students, parents with many children and people with disabilities this autumn. But the developers are also working hard on other types," Chernohorenko summed up.

