New features to be added to Army+ app - Defense Ministry

The next version of the Army+ app will include military training functionality and expand the list of electronic reports.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in almost 2 months, 300 thousand military personnel have registered in the Army+ application, and more than 1 thousand military formations have organized work with electronic reports.

Today, the military can:

submit and approve 11 types of electronic reports;

generate a unique Army ID;

take surveys.

The Ministry of Defense noted that these functions are currently available to members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine. In the future, all units of the Defense Forces will be able to use the app.

"The recent update of Army+ allowed servicemen who had difficulties with authorization to update their data directly through the app. The next version of Army+ will include military training functionality and expand the list of electronic reports," the ministry added.

