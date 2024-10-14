Energy Committee of Verkhovna Rada appealed to IAEA on threat to nuclear safety due to massive attacks by Russian Federation

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities has sent a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi regarding the threat to nuclear safety due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

It is noted that the Committee expressed its deep gratitude to the IAEA for its unwavering and courageous efforts to support Ukraine's nuclear and energy security.

However, given the ongoing threat of large-scale attacks by the Russian Federation, the Committee requests that consideration be given to establishing a permanent presence of IAEA experts at key Ukrainian substations and other critical facilities.



The appeal emphasises that such a measure is vital to ensure continuous oversight and safeguarding of nuclear and energy security.

Read more: Rada voted for historic tax increase