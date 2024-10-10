Rada voted for historic tax increase

The Verkhovna Rada has supported in general the draft law No. 11416-d on tax increases.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was supported by 247 MPs.

What changes are expected

Starting from October 1, 2024, the military tax on salaries of all individuals (including those working in the "Diia.City" mode) will increase from 1.5% to 5%. This means that individuals' incomes will be taxed retroactively.

Starting January 1, 2025, the military tax on other personal income (other than salaries) will also increase from 1.5% to 5%.

For individual entrepreneurs of groups 1, 2, and 4, a military tax will be introduced in the amount of 10% of the minimum wage set as of the 1st day of the reporting month. Starting from October 2024, this will amount to UAH 800 per month.

Individual entrepreneurs of the 3rd group will pay 1% of their income in the form of a military fee.

Banks will be subject to an increased income tax of 50% for 2024. As banks have already paid taxes at the old rate, the new tax will be applied retroactively.

Starting January 1, 2025, the income tax for non-banks (except insurance companies) will increase from 18% to 25%.

Monthly advance payments of income tax will be introduced for gas stations: UAH 30, 45 or 60 thousand for each station, depending on its type. The amount of overpayments will not be taken into account to reduce tax liabilities in the future.

An advance payment of income tax will be introduced for exchange offices: 700 euros for each exchange office in Kyiv, 600 euros in cities with a population of more than 50 thousand, and 200 euros for other settlements.

Minimum land tax (MLT) in the amount of UAH 700 and UAH 1400 per hectare.

Monthly reporting on personal income tax, military duty, and unified social contribution will start on January 1, 2025. This is necessary for the implementation of "economic reservation".

Income from the "national cashback" will not be subject to PIT in 2024-2025.

The rent for the extraction of rocks for crushed stone, granite and sand will be at least $5 per ton.

Earlier it was reported that the Main Legal Department of the Verkhovna Rada recognized some provisions of the draft law No. 11416-d on tax increases as inconsistent with the Constitution of Ukraine.

