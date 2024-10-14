ENG
Zelenskyy: There are already million drones purchased at public expense and supplied to frontline

Зеленський про постачання дронів на фронт

As of mid-October, there are already one million drones that have been purchased at public expense and supplied to the front.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state said that on Monday, October 14, he heard a report from his strategic advisor Oleksandr Kamyshyn on domestic arms production and supplies to the army.

"As of today, there are already a million drones that have been purchased at public expense and supplied to the front. And this is only what the state is doing," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he added that supplies are also coming from volunteers who support the Armed Forces.

"I want to thank everyone who makes our army technologically advanced: all Ukrainian manufacturers, our entire public sector, and all partners who invest in the production of drones in Ukraine. We will continue to increase this supply, and the main thing is that technological development helps us save the lives of our soldiers," the President said.

