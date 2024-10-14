Zelenskyy on cooperation between Russia and DPRK: This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people to Russian army. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to the growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea and called on the partners to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the President's address.

"We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupier's military forces. Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with our partners need to be developed. The frontline needs more support. When we talk about more long-range capability for Ukraine and more decisive supplies for our forces, it is not just a list of military equipment. It is about increasing the pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger for Russia than they can withstand. And it is about preventing a bigger war.

True peace can only be achieved through strength, and the next week will be dedicated to working with our partners to build that strength, to build true peace. Teams will work. We will also work with leaders. We hope that decision-making will not be delayed," Zelenskyy said.

