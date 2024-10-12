Presented details of "Victory Plan" to partners. Our steps at front and in diplomacy should be as strong as possible, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

During his official visits to the UK, France, Italy and Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to the leaders of these countries.

Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Defence packages for protection, air defence, investments in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine are all the results of the visit to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin," he stressed.

"I have presented the details of the Victory Plan to our partners. Now we will work at the team level to make our steps at the front and in diplomacy as strong as possible. Our common task is to bring a just peace closer for Ukraine and the whole of Europe," the Head of State added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy met with German President Steinmeier. They discussed the security situation and key needs of Ukraine. In addition, Zelenskyy met with Scholz in Germany.

Censor.NET also reported that Zelenskyy and Maloney discussed the details of the "Victory Plan". It was also reported that Zelenskyy presented his "Victory Plan" to Macron. During his visit to London, Zelenskyy presented Starmer with the details of his "Victory Plan".