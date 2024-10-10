Zelenskyy presents details of "Victory Plan" to Starmer: "This is bridge to second Peace Summit". VIDEO&PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the details of the Victory Plan at a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy stressed the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.

Zelenskyy also presented Starmer with the details of the Victory Plan, and the leaders agreed to work on the Plan together with allies.

"The Victory Plan is designed to create the right conditions to end the war in a fair way. It is a bridge to the second Peace Summit. Ukraine can only negotiate from a strong position," the President explained.

The Head of State stressed that it was important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO.

The parties discussed future defence and financial assistance.

