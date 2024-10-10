Zelenskyy presents Victory Plan to Macron: "Next Peace Summit should be held in November"

On Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine to French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting with him.

The head of state said this at a briefing in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace.

"Today, I told President Macron about our plan, the Victory Plan, as well as other initiatives, both on the battlefield and in governance," Zelenskyy said.

He also answered journalists' questions about preparations for the Peace Summit.

"The next Peace Summit is to be held in November. Its plan will be on the table. As for the exact date, I don't know at the moment. But we will prepare everything we have decided," the Head of State said.

He added that the plan with all the details should appear at the very beginning of November.