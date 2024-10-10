Zelenskyy’s advisor Lytvyn commits criminal offenses and obstructs activities of journalists

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn is the person from the Presidential Administration who blocks communication with Ukrayinska Pravda journalists and their participation in interviews and events.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of the UP "New people in the old office. Who and what is now doing on Bankova Street".

"As UP knows, Lytvyn is the person who has been pushing the ban on officials and law enforcement agencies communicating with Ukrayinska Pravda, sharing information with it, or even attending interviews and events down the power hierarchy. Lytvyn is the one who has recently removed UP from the list of invited editors to meetings with the president. He is the one who makes shouting calls to people who ignore these bans," the newspaper writes.

The OTP notes that this is an illegal activity and sees signs of crimes under 4 articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"And when Mr Advisor, deprived of any official authority, demands obedience from government officials and officers, he exposes them to potential prosecution," the newspaper adds.

What is known about Dmytro Lytvyn?

According to the UP, Dmytro Lytvyn is a former journalist and political expert whose career began on Serhii Lovochkin's Inter TV channel and work with Russian technologists such as Igor Shuvalov.

He had known Zelenskyy since the filming of Servant of the People, and he joined the media team on Bankova Street more than a year before the invasion. He was in charge of "darkrooms" for the "servants".

After the full-scale invasion began, Lytvyn was the only member of the technical part of the media team who was physically present and could write down the president's theses for his speeches.

"That's how Lytvyn ended up at Objective 1, spent the most difficult first days of the Russian invasion with the president, and came out of the bunker as Zelensky's main speechwriter.

In the first half of 2022, the then-media officers of the OP, Yurii Kostiuk, and Kyrylo Tymoshenko, gradually dropped out of the team. Their replacement, Mykhailo Podoliak, was completely isolated in the office and in the "on-air" on Russian resources. As a result, the media influence of Lytvyn, who was in direct contact with the president on a daily basis, grew even more," the article says.

In early September 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Lytvyn as his official communications adviser.

Earlier, Ukrayinska Pravda reported systemic pressure from the Presidential Office.