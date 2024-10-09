"Ukrainska Pravda" reports systemic pressure from OP

"Ukrainska Pravda" media outlet claims systemic pressure from the Presidential Office.

"We want to draw the attention of colleagues, partners and international organizations to the long-term and systematic pressure that the Office of the President exerts on the editorial board and individual journalists of 'Ukrainska Pravda'," the editorial board notes and reminds that the values of "Ukrainska Pravda" since its founding in 2000 have been editorial independence, objectivity and the ability to freely tell the truth.

How does the OP put pressure on the newspaper?

However, the editorial board now sees such actions as a threat to the sustainable operation of the editorial office:

blocking speakers from the government from communicating with "Ukrainska Pravda" journalists and participating in events;

pressure on businesses to stop advertising cooperation with "Ukrainska Pravda";

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's openly emotional communication with "Ukrainska Pravda" journalist Roman Kravets, which we all witnessed live.

"These and other non-public signals indicate attempts to influence our editorial policy. It is especially outrageous to realize this at a time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when our joint struggle for both survival and democratic values is essential.

We emphasize once again: the work of 'Ukrainska Pravda' is to convey the truth and serve the interests of Ukrainian society. And the free choice of topics and heroes for publications is an inherent function and right of any independent media outlet," the publication emphasizes.

The editorial staff will report every fact of pressure

The "UP" editorial board also officially declares that every attempt by specific officials from the Presidential Office to influence "Ukrainska Pravda" journalists will be publicized and will have consequences at the international level. Each such attempt only strengthens the motivation of the media to expose corruption and mismanagement in the highest echelons of power.

"We call on everyone who values freedom of speech and independence of Ukrainian journalism to join us and stand up for these values," "Ukrainska Pravda" concludes.

As reported, the editor-in-chief of "Ukrainska Pravda", Sevgil Musayeva, said that the Presidential Office was putting pressure on the editorial board in an attempt to block advertising on the website.